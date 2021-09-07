Woman who lost her job, home during pandemic is back on her feet after WWLTV report

We have an exclusive follow up to a story about the housing crisis in the Metro area and a woman caught in the middle of it.

NEW ORLEANS — When I first met Cordelia Rogers last December, she knew she was on thin ice with her landlord. She was renting in New Orleans East.

“I can’t keep testing his patience because he’s a good landlord,” Rogers said in December.

Like millions of other Americans who got furloughed or lost their jobs during the pandemic, Rogers struggled to pay her rent. When we checked in with her last month, she told us her home is in a hotel.

“I can’t even explain the emotions that I felt when I had to leave my place,” Rogers said.

Austin Badon, the clerk of First City Court in New Orleans, felt her pain.

“Thanks to you and WWL, you did a story with me on evictions. She was highlighted during that story. I saw this lady and I saw what she was going through because she was living in a hotel and her story really touched me,” Badon said.

Badon’s office is the place where evictions get filed, and because of the federal ban on evictions during the pandemic, those filings have piled up over the last year. As of Friday, Badon has more than 450 evictions waiting and when that moratorium is set to expire at the end of July, he expects another wave to roll in. To take on all those evictions, Badon had to hire more staff.

“I actually had a position open, and the good Lord, he blessed me and said reach out to this lady and ask her for her resume. Working with you, you put us in contact,” Badon said.

Rogers shared with us her reaction when she got the message about Badon’s job offer.

“Honest? I dropped what I had in my hand. My coworkers at the time were like ‘are you ok?’ You couldn’t hear me, but I was actually crying,” Rogers said.

“So, I read her resume verbatim, and I saw a person who was not afraid to work,” Badon said.

Rogers is now in her second week at the office. She’s working as a deputy clerk. She admits she’s still a bit nervous about learning new skills, but she’s thrilled to be in a position to learn.

“I’ve always wanted to work in an office. I always wanted to work for the City. This is like, to me, I’m in awe because this is a true blessing, because I’m actually working somewhere that it’s not a job, it’s a career,” Rogers said.

For now, Rogers is still living in a hotel, but she is looking for an apartment and Badon is also helping in that search. He’s also helping to get her some new furniture when she moves in.

“If he has faith in me, I’m going to most definitely show that, hey, you had this faith in me I’m going to over-exert myself and do whatever I can to make sure not that just he’s proud of the decision that he made, but that my family is also proud of me,” Rogers said.