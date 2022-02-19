Woman's body recovered in Lake Pontchartrain after fall from Twin Span: STPSO

According to the Sheriff's office, Creecy fell into the water after getting out of her vehicle to check the damage done following a single-vehicle accident.

SLIDELL, La. — The body of a New Orleans woman was pulled from Lake Pontchartrain near Slidell early Saturday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston stated just before 4 a.m. a call came in of the recovery of 72-year-old Jacqueline Creecy who police said fell off of the Twin Span near mile marker 258.

Deputies said an autopsy will be done on Tuesday.

No further information is available at this time but the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office will provide details when possible.

