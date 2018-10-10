NEW ORLEANS – They sleep under bridges, on the streets and often go unnoticed or ignored. They are homeless, and that issue is not the most popular to talk about. But the problem is taking the global stage Wednesday for World Homeless Day.

World Homeless Day is a time to raise awareness, to educate people about the growing problem of homelessness as well as to push for donations to help those suffering.

Ciara House is one of several homeless shelters here in New Orleans that takes in chronically homeless people with mental disabilities and gives them a safe, stable place to live. The house has been open since 1983 and has two programs: independent living and permanent housing.

Each year Ciara House takes in more than 50 people with nowhere to go. For more information about Ciara House, click here to visit their website.

