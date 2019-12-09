NEW ORLEANS —

Seth Dunlap, the WWL Radio host who was the target of a homophobic comment from his station’s Twitter account, announced Thursday he was taking a leave of absense immediately.

“This decision was deeply personal and certainly not easy to make,” Dunlap tweeted. “I need to do what's best for me and also what I feel is right.”

Dunlap was absent from the air Wednesday night. He indirectly addressed the tweet from WWL Radio’s account at the start of his show Tuesday night, hours after it was sent and quickly deleted.

“I look forward to speaking more about this incident soon. Don't worry, I'm not going away,” Dunlap’s tweet on Thursday continued. “I am just taking time to decide what's best for my career, but also for my life away the microphone.”

WWL Radio on Tuesday night tweeted that the message sent about Dunlap was “abhorrent” and promised “swift and appropriate action once we determine how this occurred.”

The station has declined to comment beyond that statement.

Dunlap, who is openly gay, on Thursday tweeted thanks to “the many people inside and outside the organization who have shown their support over the past couple of days. There are many people working at WWL and Entercom who are wonderful people, and have been unfairly swept up in this.”

“Most importantly, to all of the LGBTQ+ people out there please know that your voices are being heard,” he tweeted. “I have tried hard to not make this about me because, truthfully, it's not. It's about a culture of hate and bigotry that has proliferated recently in our society.”

Editor’s note: WWL Radio and WWL-TV share content, but are separate entities owned by different companies.