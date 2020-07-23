WWL-TV's Sheba Turk named UNO Young Alumna of the Year

Sheba anchors the Eyewitness Morning News and was previously the host of 'The 504,' a show that examined issues and profiled local artists and movers and shakers.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV's own Sheba Turk was honored by the University of New Orleans as she was named the 2020 Homer Hitt Young Alumna of the Year.

The university also awarded Timothy Adams, a business executive and the mayor of Bowie, Maryland, as the 2020 Homer Hitt Distinguished Alumni award.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by my alma mater," Sheba Turk told WWLTV.com. "UNO will always hold a special place in my heart. It wasn't that long ago that I was a confused student trying to figure out what to do with my life and it was at UNO that I started to develop a sense of purpose by discovering my interest in TV news, thanks to my professor, turned mentor, Kim Bondy."

Sheba currently anchors four hours of the Eyewitness Morning News and was previously the host of 'The 504,' a show that examined issues and profiled artists and 'movers and shakers' from the New Orleans area. She also has several Morning Show segments, including, Sheba's Shelf, where she profiles local authors.

Sheba graduated from UNO with a bachelor's degree in English and is tha author of a story about her rise from assistant to traffic reporter to TV reporter and then anchor at WWL, called "Off Air: My Journey to the Anchor Desk."