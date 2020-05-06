You may have just gotten an alert on your phone - here's what that means

A storm surge warning alert just went out to most New Orleans residents but only a few need to be really concerned.

According to WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin, with a STORM SURGE WARNING now being issued to include Orleans Parish, it is ONLY for the areas outside the levee protection system. So communities like Venetian Isles, Lake St. Catherine, Fort Pike are the only ones affected.