You may have just gotten an alert on your phone - here's what that means

NEW ORLEANS — A storm surge warning alert just went out to most New Orleans residents but only a few need to be really concerned.
According to WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin, with a STORM SURGE WARNING now being issued to include Orleans Parish, it is ONLY for the areas outside the levee protection system. So communities like Venetian Isles, Lake St. Catherine, Fort Pike are the only ones affected.
The City of New Orleans said that the National Weather Service, by protocol, sent a wireless emergency alert to #NOLA residents. VERY important to understand this is ONLY for areas outside levees (Venetian Isles, Irish Bayou & Lake Catherine).