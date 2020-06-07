Yvonne Bechet, NOPD's first black female officer dies

Bechet served for 22 years with the NOPD, according to the department's tweet.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said Sunday that it was mourning the passing of its first African-American female officer, Yvonne Bechet, who entered the police academy in 1968, according to a story on the WWNO radio site.

Bechet served for 22 years with the NOPD, according to the department's tweet.

"Heaven gained another angel today. Your legacy will never be forgotten," added the tweet. "Thank you for paving the way for many of our officers."