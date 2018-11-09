NEW ORLEANS -- Two NOPD officers came across something you don't see everyday -- even in New Orleans.

Monday night, an NOPD patrol unit spotted three Zebras grazing on Lake Forest Boulevard.

"First, we had puppies, then kittens, then alligators and even a baby hawk....but these four-legged friends take the cake!" a Facebook post from NOPD's Seventh District said.

The zebras are likely part of the Universoul Circus, which is currently setting up for a show at the old Lake Forest Plaza located on (you guessed it) Lake Forest Boulevard.

