Zulu toy giveaway brightens Christmas in 2020

NEW ORLEANS — For Sheneka Brignac and her four kids, this Christmas season has been a rough one.

“It’s been horrible,” said Brignac. “We didn’t even put up a Christmas tree yet.”

Sunday morning, her family got in the car, joining hundreds of others who lined the street and parking lot next to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“There’s a great need in our community,” said Sheriff Marlin Gusman.

All the elves at this Santa workshop were busy handing off toys as all those families drove up. This Drive Through Toy Distribution was organized by the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

"This is an opportunity to give back to our community,” said club president Elroy James.

What began in 2006 to bring joy to kids after Hurricane Katrina has now expanded into partnerships with other organizations. Various toy drives lead up to this, putting toys into the hands of kids and putting smiles on their faces.

“That makes it all worthwhile. It makes everything we do 365 days a year worthwhile,” said James.

“I’m here to get toys for Christmas,” said Patrick Stokes.

He got up with his grandkids at 4:30 just to make sure they had a spot in line.

“It was nice, wonderful,” he said.

Gifts in hand, families like his drive away grateful, thanks to the kindness of strangers.