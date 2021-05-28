Oscar, the wayward pet alligator, is safely rescued after being spotted in Susquehanna River

The 3-foot long gator somehow slipped out of his cage. Photos of him swimming in the Susquehanna this morning circulated on social media and drew several onlookers.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A wayward alligator that caused a stir after it was spotted in the Susquehanna River Friday is safely back home with its relieved owners.

The 3-foot long gator, named Oscar, belongs to a family in Wrightsville, York County. He was spotted taking a leisurely swim near the John Wright Restaurant on North Front and Walnut streets, between the Route 30 and the Veterans Memorial bridges, Friday morning.

When pictures of Oscar began circulating on social media, onlookers flocked to Wrightsville, hoping to catch a glimpse of him.

Others, like Central Pennsylvania herpetologist Jesse Rothacker of the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, arrived to help try and capture Oscar to reunite him with his family.

Officials told FOX43 the owners eventually showed up, however, the owners claim they were on scene searching for Oscar before anyone else arrived. They were able to lure him to shore and capture him, shortly before noon.

Oscar did not appear to be hurt by his brief foray into the river.

His owners told Wrightsville borough council president Eric J. White that the 8-year-old gator is tame. They said they're not sure how Oscar got loose, but it appeared that the door to his cage was propped open, allowing him to slip away.

White told LancasterOnline Oscar's owners have the proper paperwork to have the alligator as a pet.