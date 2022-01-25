Over 7,000 without power in Kenner, Metairie

Officials from Entergy said crews are onsite and currently working on switching to an alternate source to restore power to the affected area.

NEW ORLEANS — Over 7,000 are without power in Kenner and Metairie according to Entergy.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation. Officials also said that the majority of customers will have service restored within the hour and a few will remain without power until the repairs are made.