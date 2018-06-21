Entergy New Orleans is under investigation by New Orleans City Council amid results from an internal investigation done by the utility that found a subcontractor, Crowds On Demand, paid people to support Entergy New Orleans at City Council meetings.

The PR firm, The Hawthorn Group, was mentioned in an email after a neighborhood organization wanted more information about power disruptions.

An email from Tulane Canal Neighborhood Association to get information concerning Entergy New Orleans was forwarded to officials with the utility company on August 31, 2017. Six minutes later, CEO Charles Rice responded saying, "We have to get a strategy around this" tossing out the Hawthorn group's name.

This stemmed from concerns from the Tulane Canal Neighborhood Association about information in the report of technical advisors (docket no. Ud-17-04) that outlines Entergy New Orleans' reliability performance, which found 56 percent of the power outages happened during fair weather.

"Fair weather a drunk driver could hit a pole during fair weather," Rice said during a February interview.

But the report found Entergy New Orleans needs to "accelerate its work efforts related to distribution maintenance and equipment replacement."

Something Entergy officials are aware of saying in an email that "the power outages in homes and businesses are related to poles and wires in the neighborhoods."They wanted the hawthorn group to "stay away" from mentioning outages.

A subject opponents of the gas plant have been talking about for a while.

"Our distribution system is very outdated," "Lines, poles, those lines have been neglected and we lose a lot of power through those inefficiencies," Logan Burke said.

Officials at the utility company were hands on with the T-shirt design and message of the supporters. They also monitored the media including Channel 4 to make sure supporters got in to City Council meetings ahead of residents.





