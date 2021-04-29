Pair of St. Aug alumni bring COVID-19 vaccines to New Orleans homeless

For people without a home, medical resources aren't as accessible, but here are a few services available for the less fortunate in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — A pair of New Orleanians are working together to help the less fortunate stay healthy by arming them with the weapons they need to fight off the threat of the coronavirus: a vaccine.

St. Augustine High School grads, Austin Badon and Ruston Henry began vaccinating homeless New Orleanians under the Pontchartrain Expressway at 11 a.m., near Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard and Calliope Street, a statement from the event organizers said.

They were vaccinated by Badon, clerk of First City Court, and Henry, pharmacist and owner of H&W Drug Store.

"Austin and Ruston understand that 'I am my brother's and sister's keeper' and we will not leave them behind," the release said.

Health Care for the Homeless

For people without a home, medical resources aren't as accessible, but here are a few services available for people living in New Orleans without a New Orleans address to claim as their own.

New Orleans' Department of Health provides confidential health care to the homeless, to identify what's hurting them and treat it.

The services include health screenings, tests for sexually transmitted infections and diseases, annual health exams for men and women, and help with Medicaid enrollment.

Dental exams, X-rays, cleanings, and fillings services are provided, as well as removing teeth and providing partial or full dentures.

Immunizations for the flu, Hepatitis A, B, & C are also available.

Established patients can qualify for help with medications, as well as behavior health referrals and assessments.

Make an appointment — call 504.658.2585 — or walk-in the Health Care for the Homeless health care center at 2222 Simon Bolivar Avenue, Floor 2, New Orleans, LA 70113.

Here's a list of low-cost medical clinics.