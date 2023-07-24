Final round of pandemic grocery money for the summer heads to families of Louisiana students

The Louisiana DCFS says since the start of the pandemic families have received $45.5 million in benefits with $66.5 million expected this summer.

LOUISIANA, USA — Thousands of eligible Louisiana school students will receive the final round of the summer pandemic EBT fund this month.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says since the start of the pandemic families have received $45.5 million in benefits with $66.5 million expected to be distributed for the summer.

The P-EBT card is separate from the standard Louisiana Purchase SNAP benefits card as the program was started during the pandemic to help feed students of lower-income families who were not able to receive free school lunches due to schools closing and moving to remote teaching during the pandemic.

This month, eligible students will receive as much as $120 for June and July. The money will be available for eligible Public and private school students in grades K-12. Home-schooled students are not eligible.

Families that receive regular SNAP benefits, will see the funds added directly to their EBT debit cards.

If a family has not yet received a P-EBT card one will be mailed to them or they can request a card online.