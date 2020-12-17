Pandemic Parenting | How to explain a leaner Christmas to kids

For many families, the pandemic has led to financial challenges that might make Christmas morning look different this year.

13 ON YOUR SIDE SPOKE with Dr. Nicole Beurkens for tips on how to explain this to kids.

"The issue of not being able to give children elaborate gifts tends to be a bigger deal for parents than for the kids themselves," explained Dr. Beurkens.

"Think back on when you were a child and what your main holiday memories consist of – it’s not the gifts! It can feel disappointing and sad to not be able to give children all the things they want, but the reality is the holidays are about much more than what’s under the tree. This year can be a wonderful opportunity to focus on the true meaning of the season."

Here are some tips for parents who aren’t going to be able to give their children gifts at the level they have in the past:

Be honest, but don’t over-explain or dwell on it

Let kids make a wish list if they want to, and teach the lesson that we don’t always get the things we wish for

Focus on things like decorating, playing games together, baking, etc.

Consider gifts in the categories of: something they want, something they need something to wear, and something to read

Give the gift of time with each child doing something they want to do

For children who receive more gifts at the holidays, help them work on perspective-taking regarding their friends and peers who may not receive as many gifts. Give them ways to talk about the holiday and what they did over break that don’t focus on what everyone got as gifts.

