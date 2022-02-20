Paradegoers move vehicles blocking float's path

Parking on a parade route is not allowed two hours before or after a parade

NEW ORLEANS — Following a small delay, a Mardi Gras krewe was able to hit the streets with the help of some paradegoers.

Nicole Chauvin rides with the Krewe of Cleopatra and shared video of an amazing moment on Friday night. She tells us three vehicles were holding up their float from joining in the procession because they couldn't fit past.

One driver saw what was happening and was able to climb in through the passenger side to move his car. The other two vehicles though were surrounded by paradegoers who gently moved them over in an effort to get the party started.

The Good Samaritans were showered with beads and throws as a thank you from the krewe.