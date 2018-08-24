NEW ORLEANS -- A defense attorney's aide is one of four people accused of trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the Orleans Parish jail.

Officials said Earl Truvia, 60, is named in documents outlining a scheme to bring various drugs into the prison with intent to distribute them.

Prosecutors said Truvia was arrested March 30 as he attempted to smuggle drugs inside the jail to two waiting inmates who his law office was not representing. At the time, Truvia reportedly worked for Defense Attorney Martin Regan.

Officials said the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office intercepted Truvia after uncovering the scheme on recorded jailhouse phone calls between an inmate and his girlfriend, who arranged the transaction with Truvia outside the jail facility.

"It is a sad reality that not everyone operating under the guise of providing defense does so with the same ethical or professional standards," said District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.

David Hester, 29; Taivon Aples, 25; and Aleneisha Polite have also been charged in the scheme.

