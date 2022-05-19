x
TP Sheriff office arrest parent for battery of school teacher

The parent and teacher were discussing a situation involving a student, when a physical altercation ensued.
Credit: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office says they've arrested a man who allegedly battered a school teacher. 

Deputies were dispatched to a local high school, where the victim, a school teacher and coach, was allegedly attacked by a students parent. 

Investigators learned the parent approached the teacher, to discuss a situation involving their child.

From there, the conversation escalated to a physical exchange, which saw the teacher sustain minor injuries from the attack.

After attempts made by investigators to identify the suspect, 48-year-old Michael Edwin Rodrigue turned himself into authorities in the presence of his lawyer. 

Rodrigue was then arrested for Battery, and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. 

