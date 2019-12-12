NEW ORLEANS — The parents of a young entrepreneur, gunned down three weeks ago, are seeking answers for why he is gone.

"It's important that we keep his dream alive, but the most important thing is that we get answers and we get justice for Devin," said Keishia Deverney, Devin Espadron's mother.

Devin Espadron, a young Saint Aug graduate and entrepreneur, was shot and killed on Nov. 19 on a quiet street off of Audubon Park.

Deverney and Devin's father, David Espadron, are hoping someone has information that will help NOPD homicide detectives solve their son's murder.

They are hoping someone has information that will help NOPD homicide detectives solve the case. And they are talking about the heartache of losing their child.

Devin Espadron's mom's den is filled with pictures, paintings, even a life sized cut out. But his parents' hearts are empty.

"I even hate talking about it, because it hurts so bad. I'm trying to release it, but I can't release it at a time like this. I'm not sleeping, you know. It's real hard," said a solemn David Espadron.

"My son was just snatched away from me violently and he was not a violent person. And just overnight, my life has just turned upside down," Deverney said.

They are pleading for answers. Why would anyone want to shoot their son 12 times?

"If anyone knows of anything, I don't care how little or insignificant it may seem, notify NOPD, notify Crimestoppers," Deverney asked.

They see in the news weekend after weekend, multiple shootings, deaths of young men. They worry our community is becoming complacent, accepting this violent behavior as normal. They worry that police are overwhelmed with the number of families that also want answers.

"So I'm just hoping and praying that the homicide department, that they have the manpower and that they have the resources to do the best that they can do," Deverney said.

And they worry for the other families that left behind.

"My heart always did go out to families, every time I heard the violence on the news, but even more so now because I'm in their shoes. They're in my shoes. We want answers," she said.

As much as they want answers, they also know Devin was exceptional, at only 22-years-old, owning his own beverage company, "Element." They are both working hard to keep his dream alive. His dad is making deliveries. He's amazed at his son's success. Yesterday he sold 200 cases of Element drinks.

"Every time we go to the stores, all the people are like grieving and crying saying how, 'You have a real good kid. He was always smiling. He was always polite,'" Espadron recounts.

They say their St. Aug purple knight, will always be their king.

"I'm still trying to grasp my son is not here," Deverney said.

Statement from the New Orleans Police Department: The investigation into this incident remains open and active.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.