NEW ORLEANS — "I was shocked. I was shocked," said Workaye Gebremichael. "I didn't believe it at first, and I called my friend. She said she received the same thing."



For Workaye Gebremichael, Christ the King School in Terrytown was more than just a place for her daughter's education.



"I feel like a family here," said Gebremichael.



Her daughter and every other Christ the King student will have to find a new school. After more than five decades, the Archdiocese of New Orleans is closing the doors for good at the end of the current school year.

"Today is a sad day for me," said Gebremichael.

In an email sent to parents, the Archdiocese points to a decline in enrollment and financial struggles, ever since Hurricane Katrina, as the major reasons. Working to confirm the closure, Eyewitness News was at the school Friday around 3:30 p.m. as parents waited in the carpool line.

All of the parents we spoke with in that carpool line said they had no indication the school would be closing. Turns outs, that's because a spokeswoman from the Archdiocese of New Orleans said an email wasn't sent out until 4 p.m. Friday, well after the school day had ended.

The timing of that email wasn't the only frustration from parents.

"This is like the middle of the year Middle of the year, you know, most of the registration is before November," said Gebremichael. "I don't know why they didn't let us know earlier. I'm upset about that."



For Haemmun Siow, she had no idea the school was closing, until Eyewitness News told her.



"No, I don't know anything about it," said Siow.



Back in 2018, the school went through controversy because of alleged discriminatory policies. School leaders claimed a student violated policy by wearing braided hair extensions. That led to a lawsuit that was eventually dropped. For parents like Gebremichael, those policies were no longer the concern. She's left wondering what to do.

"I don't know, said Gebremichael. "I don't know."

Eyewitness News reached out to the Archdiocese of New Orleans for an interview about the closure but was told there would be no additional comments beyond that email. The Archdiocese does plan to help students transition to other schools if needed.

