NEW ORLEANS —

Less than 4 hours after she was born with a life threatening condition, a newborn's parents took her from a medical center before she could get the treatment she needs to survive early Saturday morning in Sabine Parish.

Shaun Levy, 39, and Brittany Parrie, 28, took their ill newborn and left the Sabine Medical Center in Many, Louisiana, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said in a social media post. She was born around 1 a.m.

With intravenous drips still connected to her and her mother, Baby Levy was taken from the hospital around 4 a.m., the spokesperson said.

The Louisiana State Police and the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for the newborn.

The father, Levy, is armed and dangerous, police said.

The parents left the medical center in a black 2002 Cadilac Escalade that could have one of two license plate numbers. Levy recently registered the vehicle in Alabama, and police believe he may also use an Old Texas License plate, the post said.

If you see a black Cadillac Escalade with Texas plate "KMR9144" or Alabama personalized Alpha Phi Alpha Alabama plate "51BG793," please call 911.

If you have any information about Baby Levy or her parents, you can call The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at 318.256.9241, the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division at 318.590.9475, or the Louisiana State Police at 225.925.6636.

