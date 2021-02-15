Parishes make winter storm preparations

NEW ORLEANS — With the upcoming change of weather in Southeast Louisiana, parish officials are taking precautions to make sure all residents are safe.
According to WWL-TV meteorologists, conditions are expected to result in a winter storm, bringing freezing temperatures for Monday and Tuesday.
For areas north of the lake, there is a threat of precipitation that can cause ice on the roads and for that reason, some schools have decided to go to virtual learning and Governor Edwards made the decision to close state offices and is advising drivers to stay off the roads.
Homeowners are reminded to protect pipes, plants and animals as the temperatures continue to drop.
St. Tammany
- Due to the hazardous weather conditions forecasted, Monday will be a distance learning day for all STPPS schools, and employees will work remotely.
- The St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is advising residents who need to find a warming shelter to call the Giving Hope Retreat Center located at 31294 Highway 190 in Lacombe. Citizens should bring bedding, comfort items, prescription medication, and any personal hygiene items.
- St. Tammany Parish Emergency Operations Center is advising citizens to stay off area streets and highways due to the high potential of ice.
- STAR Transit will not operate due to predicted inclement weather Monday, February 15, 2021. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, they will remain closed for the Mardi Gras holiday. Operations will resume February 17, 2021, pending clearance from emergency preparedness officials.
St. Charles
- Residents should take necessary precautions to protect people, pipes, pets and plants as the NWS is predicting a hard freeze with temperatures in the 20s overnight Monday with the potential for freezing rain and ice.
- DOTD has designated Airline Highway and the Hale Boggs Bridge as priority routes and is prepared to take all necessary steps to keep these routes open. Barricades will be stagged beginning tomorrow in the event a closure is required. It is recommended that residents limit unnecessary travel Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Those needing to travel should take extra precautions on elevated roads that have the potential to freeze.
Orleans
- Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued an emergency declaration as the City of New Orleans, Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and Entergy New Orleans continue winter weather preparedness and encourage residents to take precautions for freezing temperatures early this week.
- As temperatures approach 32 degrees, the SWBNO encourages residents to run only the faucet furthest from the meter at a spaghetti-thin trickle of water to protect their pipes.
Jefferson
- Garbage and recycling collection will be suspended at 1:00 pm on Monday due to icy conditions from the approaching winter storm.