BELLE CHASSE -- Plaquemines Parish will use $150,000 worth of tax payer money to fix the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, which is currently without AC -- among many other problems.

However, some feel the parish shouldn't invest any more money into a crumbling building.

It was built after Katrina, but already the PAWS building is facing a number of problems. The main air conditioning unit is broken, there are electrical problems and the roof is leaking.

Employees believe two kittens died due to the heat.

Parish officials are having a difficult time agreeing on exactly what needs to be done. Council member Beau Black wants to invest more money into the building and get the building's contractors to pay those fees back in litigation.

"It was built just a few years ago, 7-or-8 years ago, it should not be in the deteriorating condition that it is in," Black said.

Parish President Amos Cormier doesn't want to put anymore money into a building that might be torn down.

"Is it a good investment for the tax payers or do we have to start looking for a new building?" Cormier asked.

He offered up an air conditioned building to move the animals into immediately, but local leaders can't agree on that either. PAWS and several council members voted no on the idea. When asked why, Cormier said he didn't know.

Black presented a different picture.

"That's a political game the president wants to play," Black said. "He will be moving to that building, we will not be moving PAWS or any animals into that office building so that;s something that's totally off the table."

The council voted unanimously to appropriate $150,000 for immediate repair of the roof, lighting, plumping, AC, trellis removal and other items attributed to the deteriorating conditions listed in the active litigation. The Parish will ask the building contractors to repay these fees.

