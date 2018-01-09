Labor Day weekend at Louis Armstrong International Airport got off to a busy and muddy start Saturday.

The influx of holiday travelers quickly filled normal parking lots so airport officials opened an overflow lot; that’s where Eyewitness News met a very frustrated Shane Bryant waiting in line for a shuttle.

“My wife is dressed for a nice trip out for the weekend and she’s walking through the mud and the rain,” said Bryant. “And they have the audacity to charge us for it, that’s absurd. They should pay us to park out here.”

Then, the overflow lot filled up. When Eyewitness News asked an airport employee where people should park he said there wasn’t anywhere on airport property.

Uber and Lyft driver Michael Kelly says he did his best to help.

“You have your senior citizens, the older people, that are walking from here all the way to the airport and that’s a good walk for them,” said Kelly. “The Uber drivers are just turning around trying to do the right thing, give them a free ride to the airport.”

The Jones family says they understand it’s holiday weekend but still think the whole situation could have been handled better.

“No one is telling us where we can go. People are just waving their hands and saying you can’t park here,” said Heath Jones. “Even the overflow parking across the street at the ‘Park N Fly’ is full,” said Heath’s wife, Carol.

Airport officials did send out a tweet Friday warning people about potential parking problems. They eventually told WWL-TV on Saturday that the public was being advised to seek alternate forms of transportation when heading to the airport.

Travelers like Toni Leday are just trying to find the bright side.

“The shuttle driver. He was very nice,” said Leday. “We had a nice little chat.”

Officials with the airport said they understand the frustration that travelers are dealing with. They are asking for people’s patience on this holiday weekend. A new facility at the airport opening this Spring will have more parking and will hopefully prevent this from happening again, according to Erin Burns, the communications director with Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

