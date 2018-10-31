Parkway Bakery and Tavern celebrated the city's 300th birthday by constructing a 300-foot-long version of its signature sandwich, the po-boy, on Tuesday.

The fried shrimp poor boy, as Parkway calls it (harkening back to the name given to the sandwich by Martin Brothers in the 1920s), was made in the street outside Parkway in Mid-City.

Crews used 130 loaves of French bread and 175 pounds of shrimp, along with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and a special sauce.

People who lined up outside the restaurant, which is normally closed on Tuesdays but was opened for the occasion, were treated to complimentary portions of the poor boy. A special beer from NOLA Brewing was made available, with drink proceeds benefiting cancer research through the Al Copeland Foundation.

Every Wednesday in November, Parkway is also selling its famous Thanksgiving poor boy, with proceeds benefiting the Copeland foundation. For a $50 donation to the Al Copeland Foundation, fans can skip the restaurant's line and receive a sandwich (with turkey, dressing and cranberry sauce), sweet potato fries and a drink.

- Video by WWL-TV photographer Derek Waldrip

