NEW ORLEANS — A portion of N. Rampart Street will be closed until early Tuesday morning after 1,000 gallons of syrup spilled from a container truck causing a hazard for drivers, NOPD officials said.

According to the NOPD, a container truck was traveling east on N. Rampart Street when its load of cane syrup began leaking from inside the container.

About 1,000 gallons of the sticky syrup spilled on the street, creating hazardous driving conditions and forcing police to close the eastbound part of the roadway between St. Louis and Toulouse streets.

The closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The westbound lanes will remain open, NOPD officials said.

The driver of the container truck was issued three citations because of "improper loading and size and size and weight limit violations," officials said.

