NEW ORLEANS -- East Jefferson General Hospital and University Healthcare Systems (a partnership between HCA Healthcare and Tulane University) ended partnership negotiations that would've had HCA take over their Metairie Medical Center, according to an email sent to employees.

UHS and EJGH have been in negotiations since early 2017. Similar discussions were held between the two organizations two years before that, but similarly collapsed.

"Both parties worked diligently for more than a year to put together an innovative, strategic alliance for the community," the e-mail reads. "In the discussions with UHS, we proceeded on the basis that the partnership must be an optimum situation for both sides. After an extended period of negotiations, it became apparent just last weekend that the goals of the proposed alliance were not going to be achieved."

East Jefferson General Hospital has been searching for a solution to their financial problems since 2013, when they reportedly lost $15.1 million and their bond rating was lowered to below investment grade.

"Our leadership team has already identified other potential strategic partners," the email continues. "We are in the process of evaluating those alliances. We are more determined than ever to form a long-term relationship that can help EJGH achieve its future healthcare goals."

