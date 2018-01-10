Parts of Hammond are under a boil water advisory Monday, according to the Tangipahoa Water District.

The advisory is due to repairs being made to a hydrant that was damaged in a recent crash.

The areas affected are:

- E. Minnesota Park Road

- Range Road between Varisco Lane and Little Italy Road

- and between S. Range and Crouse Drive

The boil water advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water district upon notification from the state’s department of health that water samples collected from the water supply are safe.

