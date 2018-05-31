NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots Friday morning after a large three-alarm fire engulfed the Irish Bayou Truck Stop Thursday afternoon.

Parts of Highway 11 between I-10 and Chef Menteur Highway remained closed Friday morning. The I-10 exit ramps to Irish Bayou and the Highway 11 Bridge over Lake Pontchartrain reopened.

The three-alarm fire at the truck stop started around 5 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters attempted to put out the fire from the inside of the building but had to evacuate as flames spread.

"Due to heavy fire on first floor (firefighters) withdrew and started a defensive attack, surrounding it and putting a lot of water on it," NOFD Deputy Chief Robert Eiserloh said.

The truck stop was open for business when the fire started. Officials said all customers and employees inside evacuated when they saw smoke. No one was injured.

The cause is still under investigation. Investigators from the Louisiana Fire Marshal's office is expected to arrive at the scene sometime Friday.

