NEW ORLEANS — "Cleco estimates that power to affected customers should be restored by Sunday evening or Monday," an official St. Tammany Parish Government social media page posted.

The Facebook post said St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister spoke with a Cleco executive Saturday.

About 25,000 Cleco customers were without power Saturday, the post said. Workers from areas unaffected by the storm have been called, and more than 200 workers are coming to St. Tammany Parish to help.

Cleco is working as fast as they can, the post said.

► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.