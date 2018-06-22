NEW ORLEANS -- The Louisiana SPCA is past capacity and will cut adoption fees in half this weekend to help find new homes for pets.

According to the LASPCA, 103 animals were taken in last week, pushing them past their capacity of 350.

The LASPCA took in 24 pets surrendered by their owners, 35 animals rescued by Humane Law & Rescue and 44 homeless animals in the last week alone.

"While the organization is currently reaching out to several partner organizations both locally and nationally for assistance, the potential relief will not be enough," a statement from the organization said.

Adoption fees normally range from $40-$200, but will be cut in half this weekend.

Adoption hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 4 p.m.

For more information and to see some of the animals up for adoption, visit the LASPCA's website here.

