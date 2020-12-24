Paul Yacich, pioneering local TV director/producer, dies at 93

As an engineer, Paul Yacich helped establish WDSU-TV and later directed dozens of local programs, documentaries, commercials and Morgus the Magnificent episodes

Paul Yacich, a pioneering New Orleans television director/producer who helped build WDSU-TV as a charter member of its engineering staff, died Nov. 20. He was 93.

Yacich was one of the last remaining links to the earliest days of local television. He first began working at WDSU Radio in 1946 – before local TV even existed – then became an engineer at WDSU-TV during the planning and construction for its Dec. 1948 launch.

Yacich remained at Channel 6 until 1971, directing dozens of local programs, commercials, documentaries and hundreds of hours of coverage of special events, including Mardi Gras.

Yacich won Emmy Awards for two 1960s WDSU documentaries he directed: one on Huey Long, the other on the Ku Klux Klan.

He was also well-known for his long association with Morgus the Magnificent, the local television icon created by Sid Noel Rideau, who died in August. Yacich directed episodes of “Morgus Presents” at WDSU in the 1970s and was instrumental in the character’s TV revival a decade later.

Yacich oversaw the entire run of Morgus episodes which premiered on WGNO-TV in 1987 and were syndicated nationally. His wife and daughters also worked on the production staff.

As Morgus’ director, Yacich admitted that keeping up with the star’s genius and comedic timing was often a challenge. “There were no scripts to a Morgus episode,” Yacich said in a 2011 interview. “The entire show was in Morgus’ head. That man is one of the most talented comedians I have ever known.”

In addition to Rideau, Yacich worked closely with many other legends of local television. He directed coverage of Carnival parades in the French Quarter in the 1950s and ‘60s, anchored by Mel Leavitt on WDSU’s Royal Street balcony. Yacich also directed documentaries and specials produced by Leavitt as well as TV editorial cartoons drawn and narrated by John Chase.

Yacich was first hired at WDSU on the recommendation of the station’s chief announcer, Gay Batson, whom Yacich knew as a fellow musician in the American Legion band. “My first job at WDSU was cutting the grass and working at the radio station’s transmitter,” Yacich said in a 2003 WYES-TV interview. “Then in the latter part of 1947, Lindsey Riddle (WDSU’s chief engineer) told us we were going to build a television station.”

Yacich and his colleagues assembled the first antenna for WDSU-TV in a local railroad yard, then hauled it atop the Hibernia Bank building on Gravier St., where the station began broadcasting in 1948. Before that, the fledgling staff practiced producing television shows at the Werlein’s and D.H. Holmes stores on Canal Street.

“We probably had about four TV sets in the city of New Orleans at that time, and three of them were in use by WDSU,” Yacich recalled. “People used to crowd around the store windows to watch what was going on.”

The public’s fascination mirrored his own interest in the new medium. “None of us knew anything about television,” he admitted. “When the cameras first came, I remember Lindsey and Edgar Stern (WDSU’s owner) said, ‘The cameras are in these crates, put them together.’ I said, ‘That’s nice, but I’ve never seen a television set.’ I’d never seen a television picture or anything else.”

A New Orleans native, Yacich studied electrical engineering at Tulane University. He left to serve as a radio officer in the U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II and served in the Office of Naval Intelligence during the Korean War.

After leaving WDSU in 1971, Yacich was a member of a group which purchased Channel 26 (originally called WWOM) out of bankruptcy and rebranded it as WGNO. Yacich served as vice president and production manager.

He also formed his own production companies, Teletechniques and Paul Yacich Productions, producing and directing programs and commercials for various clients and political candidates. In recent years, he was active in New Orleans Radio Theatre, recreating vintage radio programs. He also produced a website which chronicled local broadcasting history.

In 1999, he was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters and inducted into the New Orleans Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the Greater New Orleans Broadcasters Association.

His wife, Rita Monez Yacich, died in 2008. Survivors include three daughters: Deirdre Yacich Fagan, Karen Yacich and Kristi Yacich Caluda.