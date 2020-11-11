PAVE program helps Louisiana veterans start their own businesses

PAVE is the latest program designed for the state’s veterans.

NEW ORLEANS — On this Veterans Day, we certainly salute our military men and women.

Many of them are returning from military service and starting new businesses in Louisiana.

Aaron Dirks is a West Point graduate and former cavalry officer.

He now runs a wide portfolio of New Orleans businesses involving renewable energy, hospitality and logistics.

Dirks said the training he received in the military translates well in the business world.

“Resilience is one of the best lessons the military teaches you, which is critical to entrepreneurial success and also the ability to adapt to change and adjust, what we call adjust fire in the field, but now it’s adjust economic opportunity,” Dirks said.

Chris White owns the Louisiana Pepper Exchange in the Lower Garden District.

He’s also a West Point grad and former Army officer.

White tells returning vets to find something you’re passionate about.

He also advises them not to be afraid to highlight all the things they did well in the military.

“Having to perform in adversity, accomplish a mission, working hard, long hours, dedication all those things are valuable for the rest of your life,” White said.

A new program launched in Louisiana is aimed at helping veterans start small businesses in the state.

It’s called Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs.

The PAVE program includes introductory online courses and a “virtual boot camp."

Veterans will also receive help from small business specialists once they complete the program.

“It’s proper to thank veterans every day, but it’s also proper to make sure that we’re doing what we can to make them successful when they transition from military life to civilian life,” Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-Louisiana said. “That’s what this is all about.”

Dirks encourages veteran entrepreneurs to follow their dreams.

“Especially with tools like the Louisiana Economic Development and Governor Edwards have put into place to help entrepreneurs assess those opportunities,” Dirks said.

The best way to thank a vet is to support a veteran owned business.

“Supporting a veteran owned business is everybody’s way of paying people back that made a lot of hard sacrifices for the things that we enjoy,” White said.

It joins the Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative.