Payton Manning posts throwback video from when he lived in New Orleans as first Instagram post

NEW ORLEANS — On his 46th birthday, Peyton Manning celebrated by joining Instagram.

The two-time Superbowl champion's first post was an old school home movie of a backyard football game.

"Wanted a new putter for my birthday... instead I got an instagram account. This video was 43 years ago. Time flies," he wrote.

The clip shows Peyton throwing a football around with two other kids, and you can see a Saints jersey on one of them. It's unclear where the video was filmed, but it was taken while the family was living in New Orleans. Peyton's father, Archie, was the quarterback for the Saints from 1971-1982.

He was welcomed to social media by his longtime rival Tom Brady. Brady wrote, "I already had an instagram...so I just unretired when I got bored," Brady wrote with a laughing emoji. "Welcome Peyton!"