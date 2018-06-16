PEARL RIVER, La. -- One man is dead after investigators believe his boat sank Friday night in West Pearl River.

Officials identified the man as 33-year-old Chad Panks, whose body was found around 9 p.m. Friday.

According to family, Panks was with his dog in a 15-foot aluminum boat going to his houseboat around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Panks' dog showed up at his houseboat alone around 3:30 p.m.

Family members went to look for Panks and found his sunken boat about an hour later. Officials said that's when they were called and began looking for his body.

Panks' was found without a life vest on. Agents said they believe his boat hit a submerged tree in the water, causing it to sink.

Panks' body was turn over to the parish coroner's office who will determine his cause of death.

© 2018 WWL