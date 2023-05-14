Pedestrian killed in Mother’s Day hit-and-run

According to an NOPD report the fatal crash happened at the intersection of Canal and N. Rampart Streets.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is working a fatal hit-and-run traffic incident that happened early morning on Mother’s Day.

According to an NOPD report the fatal crash happened at the intersection of Canal and North Rampart Streets. Police reported the traffic fatality at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a male pedestrian was walking when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Investigators say they found a white Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front end damage which was the vehicle involved in the hit and run but the driver was nowhere to be found.

No additional information is available at this point as the investigation is ongoing.