Pedestrian killed attempting to cross Airline Highway, LSP says

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A pedestrian attempting to cross Airline Highway in St. John the Baptist Parish was struck and killed by a passing vehicle according to Louisiana State Police.

It happened Monday, shortly after 6:15 p.m. on US 61 near Belle Point Boulevard in Laplace. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old James Clifford Morrison, Jr. of Laplace.

“The initial investigation revealed a 2022 Kia Rio was traveling in the right lane of US 61 east near Belle Point Boulevard,” troopers say in a report released Tuesday. “At the same time, Morrison was attempting to walk across the eastbound lanes of US 61, just east of the intersection. As Morrison entered the right lane of US 61 east, he was struck by the Kia. In the area of the crash, there are no designated crosswalks and lighting is limited. Additionally, Morrison was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash.”

Morrison suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The driver and front seat passenger of the Kia were restrained at the time of the crash and uninjured.

Impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver of the Kia however, a voluntary blood sample was given and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.