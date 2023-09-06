Pedestrian killed while attempting to walk across Interstate 10, NOPD reports

When responding officers arrived, they discovered an unidentified male in the far-left lane of the interstate. Police say he was hit by multiple vehicles.

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating a traffic accident that left a pedestrian dead after attempting to cross I-10 Tuesday night.

“At about 10:40 p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck on I-10 Eastbound near the Bullard Avenue exit,” the police department said in a report.

When responding officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an unidentified male in the far-left lane of the interstate. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the male victim had attempted to cross the interstate when he was struck by multiple vehicles. It is unclear as to why the man was trying to walk across a busy

All of the drivers of those vehicles remained on the scene to assist with the investigation.

The Orleans Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the man who died.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at 504-658-6205.