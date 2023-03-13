Pedestrian killed in St. Bernard parish LSP reports

Louisiana State Police investigators say troopers with Troop B were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 39.

ST BERNARD, La. — A pedestrian was killed on Sunday while trying to cross a busy highway in St. Bernard Parish.

Louisiana State Police investigators say troopers with Troop B were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 39 near Guerra Drive.

The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Valerie Collins of Violet.

The LSP investigation revealed that Collins was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of LA Hwy 39 while a 2020 Ford Ranger was traveling south in the right lane of LA Hwy 39.

For an unknown reason, Collins entered the pickup truck’s path and was struck.

Collins was seriously injured and transported by EMS to a nearby hospital where she died.

The Ford driver was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash. Investigators say they do not suspect the driver was impaired. The crash remains under investigation.