Pedestrian killed in Terrebonne Parish hit-and-run crash

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Terrebonne Parish the Louisiana State Police report.

Troopers say it happened at about 2:00 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 90 westbound about 2 miles east of the LA Highway 20 and just southwest of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The crash claimed the life of a man who Troopers say has yet to be identified.

“Troopers were dispatched to investigate reports of a male walking in the middle of U.S. Hwy 90 westbound,” An LSP report says. “Shortly after receiving the initial report, Troopers arrived at the scene to discover a male who was struck by a vehicle lying partially in the left lane of U.S. Hwy 90 westbound. The suspect vehicle left the scene following the collision.”

The unidentified man suffered serious injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital where he later died.

Investigators say at this time the make, model, and color of the suspect vehicle is unknown.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Troop C at (985) 857-3680.

According to State Police, Troop C has investigated so far, 11 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities in 2023.