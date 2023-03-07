Woman walking on tracks struck by a train and died near Manchac, Sheriff says

The sheriff’s office report says 47-year-old Sybil Henry of Baker, Louisiana was struck by a train late Sunday evening,

Example video title will go here for this video

MANCHAC, La. — A woman was killed when she was struck by a train while walking on the train tracks near Manchac the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

The sheriff’s office report says 47-year-old Sybil Henry of Baker, Louisiana was struck by a train late Sunday evening, as the train passed through Akers near Manchac.

The sheriff’s office says for reasons still under investigation, the woman wound up walking on the tracks. The train tried to hit the brakes but was unable to come to a stop before striking the woman. She later succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene.