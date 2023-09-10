x
Woman walking on on-ramp struck by cop car, NOPD says

Police say it happened at the on-ramp to US 90 East at Barrone Street and Calliope Street at about 9:21 p.m. on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an NOPD police unit.

Police say it happened at the on-ramp to US 90 East at Barrone Street and Calliope Street at about 9:21 p.m. Sunday.

An initial NOPD report says an NOPD officer was driving a marked police unit and was making his way up the ramp when a female pedestrian walked in front of the vehicle and was struck.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical condition. Investigators say the accident is under investigation. No further information is available.

