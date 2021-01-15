Retired Lt. Gen. Honoré tapped for 'immediate' review of DC security after assault on Capitol

Pelosi emphasized the Louisiana native's "focus was military support to civilian authorities," pointing to Katrina.

NEW ORLEANS — A retired Lieutenant General who led the federal government's response to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans has been tapped to head an investigation into the attack on the Capitol earlier this month by a pro-Trump mob that threatened lawmakers and their staff.

Speaking publicly about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead and more wounded, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she asked retired Lt. Gen Russel Honoré to "lead an immediate review" of the Capitol's security infrastructure, how agencies work together and how is command and control handled."

The above video was originally aired in 2015.



"We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny, in light of what happened and the fact that the inauguration is coming," Pelosi said. "The general is a respected leader with experience dealing with crises."

More specific about his experience, Pelosi emphasized Honoré's position working for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying in part "His focus was military support to civilian authorities."

"He has experience with the National Capital Region's security," Pelosi said. "House leadership members who have worked with Gen. Honoré have seen up close and personal his excellent leadership at the time of Katrina."

Members of House leadership including Pelosi said they "know full well how fortunate" they were that the Louisiana naitve accepted the task.

"I'm very grateful to Gen. Honoré for taking on this responsibility," Pelosi said.

Speaker Pelosi has tapped retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré ‘to lead an immediate review of [Capitol] security infrastructure, interagency processes, and command and control’ pic.twitter.com/RZDcjfrISB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 15, 2021

In 2005, Honore' returned home to lead the Army's Joint Task Force Katrina and used his no-nonsense style to kick start the city's recovery.