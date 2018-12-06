NEW ORLEANS - The world watched, waiting to see what was accomplished during the summit. It lasted for about an hour and was a moment a lot of people talked about.

After weeks of growing anticipation, President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met Tuesday morning in Singapore, marking the first time a sitting U.S. President and North Korean leader have met.

"I was under the impression it wasn't going to happen at first," said Raquel Janes.

The historic meeting, which some see as an icebreaker between the two countries, was private. The goal for the United States was to try and find peace with North Korea by denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. The summit has people all over the world talking.

Denis Rodman, who flew into Singapore, said "Just happy to be here, and I'm glad it's happening. After five years of waiting to see what's going on I hope that things turn out to be well for everyone in the world. That's why I'm here."

People on social media were sounding off using different hashtags like #TrumpKim, #SingaporeSummit and others. One person wrote, "I'm actually looking forward to watching this Summit. Wish they broadcasted the whole thing live." Another wrote, "Don't know that we've ever seen American and North Korean flags together."

"I think it's a big step towards global peace and bringing our countries together after all the decades of fighting," said Janes.

As viewers watched, some more optimistic than others, regardless of the outcome, many can agree it's a moment people will remember.

"I think it's possible, I don't think it's likely but I'd love to see it happen," said Jim Mills. "Any step towards peace is a good thing."

"It seems to be that this whole Korean rivalry with us is coming to a close and I hope this is another event that'll show that," said Janes.

