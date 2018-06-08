NEW ORLEANS - One person is still missing and another person has been rescued after an unmanned sailboat was found on Lake Pontchartrain Sunday night.

Around 5:47 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard was told a 34-foot sailboat, the Good Humor, was seen near the Lakefront Airport with a dog and cell phones aboard.

Coast Guard crews and other agencies searched through the night and found 43-year-old Michael Lee Farley around 7:03 a.m. Monday about a mile north of Lakeshore Drive. Farley is reportedly in good condition.

Crews are still searching for 32-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard New Orleans Sector at 504-365-2200.

