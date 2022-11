The man had barricaded themselves inside a home in the 1900 block of Bayou Road after a domestic dispute.

NEW ORLEANS — A person who barricaded themselves in a Treme home is now in custody after a standoff with a S.W.A.T. team, according to New Orleans Police.

The person had barricaded themselves inside a residence in the 1900 block of Bayou Road near Esplanade and Claiborne on Tuesday afternoon.

WWL-TV learned just before 7:30 p.m. that the barricaded person had been placed into custody and that nobody appeared to be hurt.