"Pet" squirrel surprises Livingston Parish deputy

Watch the video caught on the department's dashcam
Credit: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A Livingston Parish deputy had an unexpected surprise when making a traffic stop that eventually led to an arrest.

The Sheriff's Department said as the deputy went to search the vehicle, a "pet" feral squirrel jumped out of the vehicle and pounced on the deputies.  

The video shows what happened better than we can explain it.

Sheriff Jason Arm says neither the deputies nor the squirrel were harmed, and the squirrel was returned to his cage.

...and, that's when things got squirrelly! #Literally

You gotta see this! 🎥 Here's what happened: LPSO deputies made a traffic stop with an arrest. Upon a vehicle search, a ‘pet’ feral squirrel - which was inside - pounced on the deputies. This video shows what happened next. *Sheriff Ard confirms neither LPSO deputies nor squirrels 🐿 were harmed* The squirrel was returned to its cage. #MardiGrasTreatForYou #YouNeverKnowWhatWillHappenOnEachCall #SquirrelsOfFacebook

Posted by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 28, 2022

