"Pet" squirrel surprises Livingston Parish deputy

Watch the video caught on the department's dashcam

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A Livingston Parish deputy had an unexpected surprise when making a traffic stop that eventually led to an arrest.

The Sheriff's Department said as the deputy went to search the vehicle, a "pet" feral squirrel jumped out of the vehicle and pounced on the deputies.

The video shows what happened better than we can explain it.

Sheriff Jason Arm says neither the deputies nor the squirrel were harmed, and the squirrel was returned to his cage.

Take a look at the video on the department's Facebook page HERE: