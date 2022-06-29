Demand for emergency contraceptives in New Orleans increases

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, stores anticipate demand for contraceptives will skyrocket.

NEW ORLEANS — In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some major drugstore chains are limiting the number of boxes of emergency contraceptives you can buy.

These are also known as 'morning-after pills,' and they're still legal under Louisiana law.

Scott Benineto, co-owner of Castellon Pharmacy on Oak Street, said until he hears differently, they'll stock it.

“The generic was really available yesterday. They had almost 300 in stock and I could have ordered whatever I wanted. Today we’re limited to six per day," Benineto said, “Right now the Plan B is on back order.”

Right now, he's not limiting how many boxes customers can purchase.

“Once we start selling what we’ve got, we have to," Benineto said.

At major drugstore chains across New Orleans, it's a mixed bag.

On Wednesday at the Walgreens at Broad and St. Bernard, you won't find any on the shelf, but there's a sign that says it's available behind the pharmacy.

The store is not limiting how many you can buy at this time.

At another Walgreens off of Carrollton and St. Charles, the generic was on the shelf.

According to CBS News, CVS and Rite Aid are two major retailers that recently announced they are limiting their supply to three per person for now.

However, on Wednesday at the CVS location at Carrollton and Palmetto, employees said they weren't.

Meanwhile, in the Seventh Ward, neighbors are helping anyone who is in need.

The grassroots organization "For The Love Of" said it started with donations of clothing and hygiene products, but it will now expand to contraceptives.

“It’s not something that we will stock in the pantry, but it is something that you can reach out to us on Facebook or text me," Picolla Tushy with For The Love Of said.

Their goal is to get it in the hands of those who need it most.

“We want to make sure we’re here for people the best way that we can be," Tushy said, "And if that’s handing out emergency contraception without having a conversation no questions asked, absolutely.”

The fear that emergency contraceptives will disappear off of shelves is already real for some.

“It’s just a safer alternative to some other options," Autumn Carsey said.

“There could be a shortage and people are going to try to get it other ways. Sneaky ways," Nisha Jordan said.

“It’s on the shelf, anybody could come in and buy it. No age limit. No quantity limit," Benineto said.

Benineto said they will take your call and put you on a waitlist if their shelves run out.

“It could change overnight," Benineto said.