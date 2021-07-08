Photojournalist Brian Lukas on storied career: 'I've been to a battlefield'

WWL-TV Photojournalist Brian Lukas' talents took him across the world to tell the stories that mattered to our community.

NEW ORLEANS — In one of his last interviews, Stephen Ambrose remarked, “How can you write about the history of a battle unless you’ve seen the battlefield?”

Professor Ambrose was my history professor at the University of New Orleans and a driving force behind the WWII Museum. For decades, I documented history on a daily basis. I would add further reflection on Dr. Ambrose’s comments: How can you write about the history of a battle unless you walked in it, touched it, smelled it, and sometimes, even tasted it? I have been to a battlefield.

My career in television began by covering a story that paralyzed the residents of New Orleans. That story was the Howard Johnson’s Sniper Incident. I am ending my career by covering a story that paralyzed the citizens of the entire world — the Covid-19 Pandemic. In the middle of these two major historical events I have documented many other important stories that emotionally touched the citizens of the region. There was the fully loaded airline crash of Pan Am flight 759 in the city of Kenner, the horrific Rault Center fire, the Luling Ferry disaster, the Continental Grain Elevator explosion, and the Cabildo fire. There are many, many other stories as well, smaller maybe, but no less important to those who are touched by historical events.

In Beirut, Lebanon, I walked into the tremendous hole in the earth created when a terrorist detonated a massive truck bomb. I could almost hear the screams of the 248 Marines who died there. I was part of a team from WWL-TV covering the Marines from the New Orleans area. It was there in Lebanon’s civil war we were caught in a tank and mortar battle. Under these intense events I documented the near impossible mission of the Marines.

I have covered the devastating effects drugs have on our society by traveling and producing reports in Cali, Cartagena, and Medellin, Columbia. When President Bush travelled to Cartagena, Columbia for a drug summit, I followed the Colombian Army as it entered the neighborhoods of Medellin looking for notorious killer, Pablo Escobar. The Colombian Army was searching for surface-to-air missiles. They were informed the cartel acquired the missiles to target the Presidential aircraft.

I have covered the political conflicts and the environmental turmoil in Southern Africa, specifically the country of Zimbabwe, formally Rhodesia. Sadly, the automatic weapons used during this era of civil strife targeted the magnificent animals of Africa, some almost to the point of extinction.

In the frozen tundra of Canada I captured the rich culture of the Acadians and documented their forced expulsion, by the British, from Canada to bayous and marshes of South Louisiana.

In Germany, I covered the return of the American hostages held on the hot tarmac of the Beirut International Airport by terrorist. Steven Willet from Louisiana was among them. Days later the hostages were released from their ordeal in Beirut and flown to a US Airbase in Frankfurt.

In El Salvador, I documented the terrible conditions of the local population recovering from massive landslides engulfing entire towns from repeated and intense earthquakes. New Orleanians were especially generous in their food and medical-aid donations to the people of the Central American country.

In the Amazon Jungle and throughout Brazil, I documented the burning of the lush Amazonian Rain Forest by impoverished families seeking, but not finding, better living conditions. The massive fires, many seen from space, would have potential and perilous consequences to the Louisiana coast.

In Washington DC I covered the dedication of the Vietnam Memorial following several local veterans who traveled there for their “Welcome Home." It was ten years after the war. The nation finally honored the Veterans who served. Years later, I would follow elderly WWII veterans to their Memorial in Washington DC when the Honor Air program gave them the opportunity to visit their monument in history.

I have covered and documented the worst environmental disaster in the history of the United States - the BP Oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico. This disaster had immense consequences to the people and resources along Louisiana’s coast. In the months after the disaster, I would travel to Alaska to document the impact of the Exxon Valdez oil spill and the concerns relative to the fragile Alaskan environment.

I have been to the White House and our Nation’s Capitol several times, meeting with presidents and nationally elected officials. I have had the fortunate opportunity to cover every Papal visit to the United States, and to travel to Rome for a documentary on the Papacy of Pope John Paul ll. The program aired before his historic visit to New Orleans.

Leaving the daily broadcast side of TV for a few years I filmed documentaries in Southeast Asia, Spain, and Australia. But it was in Indonesia where I would be witness to the political turmoil, deaths and riots in the streets of Jakarta. In the Indonesian providence of East Timor the Indonesian Army killed scores of civilians. I would be detained by the Indonesian Army and quickly expedited to the jungles of another Indonesian province called Irian Jaya. Here I would confront headhunters and cannibals from the Asmat region. The same area where David Rockefeller disappeared and was never to be seen again.

After the 911 attacks on our country, I documented our military preparedness at the Marine Base on Paris Island, and later, traveled to New York City for additional reports.

I have felt the stinging rain and heard the deafening winds of just about every tropical storm and hurricane that impacted our coastal area. However, during Hurricane Ivan, I was confined to a wheelchair editing in the newsroom. I was recovering from nearly eight months of paralysis resulting from a rare medical condition.

When Hurricane Katrina slammed into our city and region, I captured some of the first images transmitted to the nation showing it destructive path. I continued to cover this catastrophe during those immediate dark days of despair. Then, for weeks and years, I documented the region's recovery from one of the worst tragedies in our country’s history.

Besides covering Katrina’s physical impact on the Gulf Coast, I also documented those who would take advantage of the citizens in these desperate times. For that effort I was part of the team that won the Peabody, Murrow and DuPont Columbia awards for our station’s dedication in providing critical information to the citizens of the region during those terrible times. My Journal of Hurricane Katrina won first place in feature writing from the New Orleans Press Club and excerpts were incorporated in historian Douglas Brinkley’s account of Hurricane Katrina: "The Great Deluge."

As mentioned earlier, three years before hurricane Katrina an unfortunate medical condition resulted in my paralysis. I was unable to walk. It took about a year, but I did regain my mobility. When my paralysis ended it gave me greater empathy to document others with similar conditions: Devon Walker from Tulane, and Michael Doherty from St Paul’s High School. Devon and Micheal are football players with spinal cord injuries. I also traveled to Washington DC to cover Steve Gleason’s Congressional Gold Ceremony in our Nation’s Capital.

It was during a “day of storms” on May 6, 2017 when I captured, for live TV, what one National Weather Service Meteorologist called a “once in a lifetime experience in anyone’s career just to see it.” It was a massive and rare Tornadic Waterspout forming over Lake Pontchartrain. The tornadic waterspout had three smaller satellite waterspouts circling around the main shaft.

I also had the great opportunity to document our country’s last Space Shuttle mission at Cape Kennedy in Florida. Doug Hurley, a Tulane graduate, was the pilot on that mission. Doug would later become the commander on America’s new venture into space with the Space X missions. At the NASA facility in Houston I documented Doug Hurley’s training and America’s return to space. Doug would become a good friend.

I covered the Saints Super Bowl victory in Miami and the joy of what that Super Bowl win meant to the fans in New Orleans.

I have received many awards and I am thankful for all of them. I am especially proud of a documentary I filmed for the 200th anniversary of the Louisiana Purchase, “A Rivers Story." The documentary was selected by the Peabody Collection to be included in the Archives of the Museum of Broadcast Communications. The Suncoast Chapter of the Emmy’s honored me with two life time achievement awards: the Silver Circle Award and the Gold Circle Award - I'm the only person to receive both awards from the Emmy Chapter. I am also grateful to be awarded the very first Photographic “Presidents Award” from the New Orleans Press Club.

Above all, I have tried to keep our viewers informed of the many events that may have dire consequence to them and their families, especially during severe weather conditions. I know in my heart, that everyday I have tried my best.

My early academics and degree from the University of New Orleans would have taken me on a totally different path in life. I find it ironic that I would find satisfaction in my path taken from the words of the last special I filmed and edited for WWL-TV. It is a story on the family of former WWL-TV‘s, Jim Metcalf. In his Sunday’s Journal, Jim wrote, “Dwell not on what might have been...but on what has. Be grateful for the road you’ve walked. Forget the one not taken.”

I have met many fine people on the road I took, too numerous to acknowledge individually. I will be on a different road soon but very grateful for the one I walked. Thank You.