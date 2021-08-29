x
Photos, video from across Louisiana capture the power of Hurricane Ida

WWL-TV viewers all across Louisiana caught Hurricane Ida and it's aftermath on camera.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, bringing incredibly strong winds, storm surge and rain with it.

WWL-TV viewers from all across Louisiana captured photos and video of the storm, showing its power.

If you have video or photos you'd like to share with WWL-TV, please submit them in the WWLTV app, email them to PressRelease@WWLTV.com or text them to 504-529-4444 for a chance for it to be featured on WWL-TV's broadcast and/or website!

Watch Live Coverage: Hurricane Ida 'extremely dangerous' as it moves inland

French Quarter roof, awning ripped off and tossed into the street by Hurricane Ida

Here's what our viewers reported across the area:

From the camp of David Tallo Jr. at Port Fourchon as Hurricane Ida came ashore:

Here's a look at flooding on Grand Isle, which has now lost power as Hurricane Ida approaches. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the island, but some residents chose to stay. With highway 1 flooded out, those residents are now forced to stay until help arrives after the storm. Video: JP Councilman Ricky Templet

Person outside with strong winds from Hurricane Ida

Strong winds at a lakeshore home in Slidell

Hopedale Dock Ring camera

Strong winds from in Mid-City

HWY 90 B/W RIGOLETS AND CHEF PASS

Hurricane Ida damages roof, brings down trees, and flood roads

Ronja benn
Credit: Ronja benn

Photos: Louisiana braces for powerful Cat. 4 Hurricane Ida

AP
A man sits in front of a French Quarter business with windows boarded in preparation Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Orleans,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

See the latest on Hurricane Ida, a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, onthe WWL YouTube page here.

