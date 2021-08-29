Photos, video from across Louisiana capture the power of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, bringing incredibly strong winds, storm surge and rain with it.
WWL-TV viewers from all across Louisiana captured photos and video of the storm, showing its power.
Here's what our viewers reported across the area:
From the camp of David Tallo Jr. at Port Fourchon as Hurricane Ida came ashore:
Person outside with strong winds from Hurricane Ida
Strong winds at a lakeshore home in Slidell
Hopedale Dock Ring camera
Strong winds from in Mid-City
HWY 90 B/W RIGOLETS AND CHEF PASS
Hurricane Ida damages roof, brings down trees, and flood roads
